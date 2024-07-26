Asian women assaulted by group at Belfast playground in alleged hate crime

Police in Northern Ireland’s capital are investigating a report of racially motivated attacks on three Bangladeshi-born women.

According to police, the women were playing with their young children at a local playground in Belfast on July 19 when four young people and three adults committed “shocking assaults” against them, leaving one of the women with a facial injury and cuts to a man who tried to intervene, reported Belfast Live

“We are treating this incident exceptionally seriously. … My message is – please report every single incident of hate crime. Targeting anyone because of who they are is wrong, and must be called out,” Police Service of Northern Ireland Superintendent Finola Dornan was quoted saying.