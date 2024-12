Bangladeshi fruit vendor moved to tears as banana he sold for 35 cents fetches millions

Shah Alam, a 74-year-old Bangladeshi fruit vendor in Manhattan, was shocked to discover that a banana he sold for 35 cents was later auctioned off for $6.2 million at Sotheby’s auction house as the centerpiece of artist Maurizio Cattelan’s artwork called “Comedian.” The piece, which features the banana duct-taped to a wall, was purchased by entrepreneur Justin Sun on Nov. 20.