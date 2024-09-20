Baltimore County PD promotes its first Asian American woman lieutenant
The Baltimore County Police Department celebrated a historic milestone on Tuesday evening, promoting former sergeant Rosa Park to the rank of lieutenant.
The promotion marks Park as the first Asian American woman to achieve this position in the department’s 150-year history. Park, a 41-year-old Cockeysville native, has been breaking barriers since she joined the force in 2010 as the first Asian American female police officer in Baltimore County. She was among 24 officers recognized for their dedication and service during a promotion ceremony held at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore.
