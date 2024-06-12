The 1st Asian American and trans Miss Maryland USA
The 1st Asian American and trans Miss Maryland USA:
- Kennedy hopes her win inspires LGBTQ+ youth to embrace their identities and fosters greater acceptance and understanding of the community. “I knew it was bigger than me. I knew that it was going to mean a lot for all the LGBTQ kids out there who might feel like they don’t belong in a box – like me growing up,” she told DC News Now.
- Kennedy, whose husband is a U.S. Marine, advocates for military spouses and the United Service Organizations, which provides support to the U.S. Armed Forces members and their families. She also champions for “Beauty Without an Expiration Date,” having surpassed the previous age limit of 28 for Miss Universe participants.
Share this Article
Share this Article