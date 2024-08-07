NextSharkNextShark.com

Awkwafina’s voice may soon power Meta’s AI assistant

Awkwafina’s voice may soon power Meta’s AI assistantAwkwafina’s voice may soon power Meta’s AI assistant
via Meta Quest AWKWAFINA
Ryan General
By Ryan General
Awkwafina’s distinctive voice could soon be integrated into various Meta platforms and products, as Meta Platforms Inc. is reportedly courting the actress and comedian, along with other Hollywood stars like Judi Dench and Keegan-Michael Key, for the rights to their voices in upcoming AI projects. The company is said to be offering lucrative deals, potentially worth millions of dollars, to secure celebrity voices.
Share this Article
Your leading
Asian American
news source
Download Our App →
About
Follow us
NextShark.com
© 2024 NextShark, Inc. All rights reserved.
|
|