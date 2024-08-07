Awkwafina’s voice may soon power Meta’s AI assistant
Awkwafina’s distinctive voice could soon be integrated into various Meta platforms and products, as Meta Platforms Inc. is reportedly courting the actress and comedian, along with other Hollywood stars like Judi Dench and Keegan-Michael Key, for the rights to their voices in upcoming AI projects. The company is said to be offering lucrative deals, potentially worth millions of dollars, to secure celebrity voices.
Share this Article
Share this Article