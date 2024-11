Auli’i Cravalho says ‘Moana 2’ has become a ‘source of Polynesian pride’

Auli’i Cravalho expressed immense pride in the film’s portrayal of her culture at the U.K. premiere of “Moana 2” on Sunday.

“I love that Moana has such an impact, not only for my community of Pacific Islanders, but even beyond,” the 23-year-old told The Hollywood Reporter at Leicester Square’s Cineworld cinema. “To see a young Wayfinder on screen using traditional techniques, that’s a source of Polynesian pride, that’s a piece of indigenous knowledge that comes straight from us.”