Auli’i Cravalho says ‘Moana 2’ has become a ‘source of Polynesian pride’
Auli’i Cravalho expressed immense pride in the film’s portrayal of her culture at the U.K. premiere of “Moana 2” on Sunday.
“I love that Moana has such an impact, not only for my community of Pacific Islanders, but even beyond,” the 23-year-old told The Hollywood Reporter at Leicester Square’s Cineworld cinema. “To see a young Wayfinder on screen using traditional techniques, that’s a source of Polynesian pride, that’s a piece of indigenous knowledge that comes straight from us.”
The sequel, directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, delves into the titular character’s new adventure and introduces new characters like Moana’s younger sister Simea. “If our last film was about connecting with the past, this film is about connecting with the future,” Cravalho explained.
“Moana 2,” which also stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, is projected for a record-breaking Thanksgiving holiday opening in the U.S., with tracking data suggesting a $125 million to $135 million gross.
