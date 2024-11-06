Astronaut Sunita Williams cast her vote from space

Astronaut Sunita Williams, along with her colleagues Butch Wilmore, Nick Hague and Don Pettit, cast their votes for the U.S. election from the International Space Station.

On Tuesday, Hague shared an Instagram post showing the group in patriotic socks, writing , “It doesn’t matter if you are sitting, standing or floating — what matters is that you vote!”