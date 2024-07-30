NextSharkNextShark.com

Asian woman punched by another woman in NYC subway hate crime

via PIX11 News
Michelle De Pacina
By Michelle De Pacina
A woman is accused of punching an Asian woman on a Manhattan subway on July 17 in what is being investigated as a hate crime by the New York Police Department.
  • What happened: The incident occurred on a northbound Q train at the West 57th Street and 7th Avenue station at around 8 p.m. The suspect allegedly argued with the victim, made anti-Asian remarks and then punched her in the face before fleeing. It is unclear whether the victim suffered any injuries.
  • Investigation: The suspect is described as a woman in her 30s, around 5’5″ tall, with long, wavy black hair. She was last seen wearing a brown tan short dress, multi-color sneakers, a white hat and carrying a black bag. The NYPD are urging anyone with information regarding this case to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip via crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.
