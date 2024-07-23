Asian woman ‘needs her city back’ after violent attack in NYC
A woman took to Instagram to call for justice after allegedly falling victim to an unprovoked attack in Long Island City, Queens, before 1 p.m. on July 17. Runing Lao shared a video to Instagram the day after the attack in a post that included the hashtags “illegal immigrants” and “immigrants.”
- What happened: In her video, Lao, who describes herself as a “real estate sales manager,” says she was coming out of a Chipotle on Jackson Avenue when a woman hit her “for no reason.” While trying to fight back, the attacker allegedly took her umbrella, broke it in half and shoved it onto her face. While bleeding, she called 911. “An EMT told me that she’s very likely an illegal immigrant who are [sic] placed in a hotel near my office,” she said. A Good Samaritan reportedly came to her aid. Police arrested Adriana Garcia, 34, and charged her with second and third degree assault, as per WABC.
- Lingering questions: Following the incident, Lao, who managed to take a photo of her alleged attacker, says she has been terrified to return to work. She also questioned why she was targeted. “Why me? Why [an] Asian woman? Is it because I’m short? I’m skinny? I’m polite? We don’t speak out?” she asked. “OK, I’m speaking out right now for myself, for us. So hear me out. I need bad guys to get punished, I need justice and I need my city back!”
