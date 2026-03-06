Filipina actors in ‘The Pitt,’ other Asian stars score major wins at 2026 Actor Awards

Filipina actors Isa Briones, Kristin Villanueva and Amielynn Abellera joined their co-stars from the HBO Max drama “The Pitt” in winning outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series at the 2026 Actor Awards on March 2. The award is voted on by members of SAG-AFTRA and is considered one of the guild’s top television honors.

Briones portrays Dr. Trinity Santos, a resident physician working in the hospital’s emergency department as the staff manages high-pressure medical cases. Villanueva and Abellera appear as nurses Princess Dela Cruz and Perlah Alawi, members of the frontline care team supporting doctors and patients throughout the series. The drama stars Noah Wyle as senior physician Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch and follows the day-to-day operations of a busy emergency room in Pittsburgh.

Other Asian and Asian American actors were also recognized during the ceremony. Filipino American actress Hailee Steinfeld and Chinese actress Li Jun Li shared in the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture as members of the ensemble of “Sinners,” which won the ceremony’s top film honor, although Steinfeld was not able to attend the event. Actor Chase Sui Wonders was also among the winners as part of the Apple TV+ series “The Studio,” which earned outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold weekly newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

Subscribe free to join the movement. If you love what we’re building, consider becoming a paid member — your support helps us grow our team, investigate impactful stories, and uplift our community.