Asian students sue California massage school over alleged discrimination
Six Asian students are suing the California Massage Therapy Council (CAMTC) for allegedly denying them certification based on their English language skills.
Among them, Qian Zhang, who spent $6,000 and completed over 500 hours of training, was rejected after an informal phone interview, reported the Sacramento Bee. The suit claims that CAMTC’s actions are discriminatory, targeting Chinese and Thai students and using language proficiency as a barrier. The students claim to have faced both professional and personal hardships due to the certification denials. CAMTC, for its part, reportedly slammed the allegations as “false and completely without merit.”
