Commentator says Shohei Ohtani benefits from Asian stereotypes amid interpreter’s gambling scandal

Speaking on his “The Right Time” podcast, Jones asserted that American society’s reverence for Asian individuals may lead to a predisposition to trust Ohtani’s innocence amidst the scandal.

According to Jones, Hollywood’s portrayal of Asians in a “noble” and “solemn” light potentially affects perceptions of their actions. “We tend to mythologize them in some interesting ways,” Jones said. “I think in large part because we’ve watched all them kung-fu movies. We have a tendency to think of Asians as very solemn and very noble, with a different strain of morality … I think that’s how a lot of people view Asians in our society.”

Jones further posited that Ohtani’s camp is capitalizing on this purported positive bias, saying, “The ignorance that they are trying to play out right now, you can only think that works if you think these silly Americans are going to believe it.”