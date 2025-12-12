Chloe Zhao, ‘K Pop: Demon Hunters’ headline strong Asian showing at Golden Globes

Filmmaker Chloe Zhao and the creative team behind “K Pop: Demon Hunters” lead a wide field of Asian and Asian American talent nominated in the 2026 Golden Globes. Zhao earned nominations for best director and best screenplay for “Hamnet,” her adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s novel. “K Pop: Demon Hunters” appears across multiple categories, including animated feature, cinematic and box office achievement and original song.

Directors and performers

Zhao ’s return to the awards season marks her first major showing since “ Nomadland ,” which won best motion picture drama at the 2021 Golden Globes and made her the first Asian woman and only the second woman to win best director motion picture.

South Korean actor Lee Byung-hun earned a nomination for best performance by a male actor in a motion picture musical or comedy for “No Other Choice.” His recognition in a lead acting category accompanies the film’s nomination for best motion picture non-English language. In television, Kumail Nanjiani received a nomination for best performance in stand up comedy on television for his special “Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts,” marking his first awards placement for a stand-up project.

Animation and global films

“K Pop: Demon Hunters” secured nominations for best motion picture animated, cinematic and box office achievement and best original song for “Golden,” created by a six-member Korean songwriting team including Joong Gyu-kwak and Park Hong-jun. The animated field also includes “ Elio ,” directed by Chinese Canadian filmmaker Domee Shi , and the Japanese feature “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle.” “Little Amélie or the Character of Rain,” co-directed by French filmmaker of Chinese heritage Liane Cho Han, rounds out the slate of animated titles led by Asian creatives.

International films connected to Asian regions continue to hold significant positions across the awards. “No Other Choice” from South Korea appears in both musical or comedy and non-English language categories. Iranian director Jafar Panahi is also nominated in directing and screenplay for “It Was Just an Accident,” which is competing in the drama and non-English language categories. Tunisian feature “The Voice of Hind Rajab” completes the regional entries in the non-English language field.

