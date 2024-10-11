Why most Asian immigrants move to the US: survey
Most Asian immigrants come to the U.S. to be with family, according to a survey recently published by the Pew Research Center. While ethnic groups had diverse motivations, the survey highlights family ties as the leading reason for migration, alongside economic and educational opportunities.
- Key findings: The survey, conducted from July 2022 to January 2023, involved 7,006 Asian American adults, including 5,036 immigrants. It found that 28% of Asian immigrants moved to the U.S. to reunite with family, 27% for economic opportunities and 26% for educational prospects. Reasons varied by ethnic group — 42% of Indians, for instance, came for economic reasons, while 38% of Chinese immigrants prioritized education. Newer arrivals tended to seek education, while longer-term residents were more likely to cite family as their motivation. Additionally, 77% of Asian immigrants felt their standard of living in the U.S. was better than their parents’ in their home countries, although many expressed concerns about the future for their children.
- The big picture: Asian immigrants represent a majority of the Asian American population, with 54% of all Asian Americans being foreign-born. They hold positive views of life in the U.S., with 86% supporting policies to attract skilled immigrants and 82% emphasizing family sponsorship in immigration policy. However, challenges like language learning and mixed feelings about U.S. family ties persist, reflecting the complex experiences of adapting to life in the U.S. Despite these challenges, 74% of the immigrants stated that they would still choose to migrate to the U.S. if given the opportunity to do so again.
