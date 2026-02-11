Asian faculty demand Purdue reverse restrictions on Chinese graduate admissions

An Asian faculty group at Purdue University is demanding administrators reverse reported graduate admissions restrictions that faculty say have blocked offers to Chinese applicants across multiple departments.

The pushback follows December reporting that admissions committees were verbally told offers for students from China and several other countries would not be approved by university leadership. Faculty critics say the guidance has resulted in withdrawn offers and unexplained rejections despite the absence of a written policy.

Verbal guidance cited across multiple departments: Faculty involved in graduate admissions at the West Lafayette, Indiana, campus were reportedly advised verbally that applicants from China, along with countries such as Iran, Russia, North Korea, Cuba and Venezuela, were unlikely to receive final approval.

The guidance followed years of heightened federal scrutiny of Chinese researchers that intensified during the Trump administration, when universities were warned to strengthen oversight of international collaborations and research security. Faculty members told national outlets the instructions were communicated after departments had already evaluated candidates and, in some cases, voted to admit them, despite the absence of a written directive outlining the restrictions.

Faculty challenge lack of transparency and oversight: Asian faculty members have since raised concerns internally and on social media, arguing that the reported guidance circumvents shared governance and undermines academic decision-making. Purdue administrators have denied the existence of a formal ban based on nationality, according to national coverage, but have not publicly identified who issued the guidance or when it began. Faculty critics say the lack of documentation has made it difficult to contest decisions or provide clear explanations to affected students.

Applicants report withdrawn offers and vague rejections: Cases documented showed prospective graduate students initially received positive feedback or departmental approval before being rejected later in the process. One applicant shared a rejection letter stating that “admission is competitive and many factors are carefully considered,” adding that the university was “not able to provide specific feedback.” Faculty advocates say such outcomes leave applicants without meaningful recourse and risk damaging Purdue’s reputation among international scholars at a time when graduate research programs rely heavily on global talent.

As of this writing, the university has not publicly detailed how admissions decisions involving applicants from China and other affected countries are reviewed or appealed.

