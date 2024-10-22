How Asian cuisine is taking over the world’s taste buds
Asian cuisine is taking over the global culinary scene, shifting from “emerging” to front and center on the world stage. According to the Future of Food Report 2025 by Luxury Group, research and insights from over 30 chefs and industry insiders across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region reveal that Asian dining is now on par with Europe, and it’s entirely possible for an Asian restaurant to claim the top spot worldwide.
- Reshaping the culinary scene: Cuisines from the global south, including APAC, are reportedly racking up Michelin stars, with Japanese, Cantonese and Indian flavors sparking inspiration among chefs across the globe. The surge in culinary tourism has transformed the region into a must-visit dining destination, where trends like redefined fine dining, sustainability, wellness and cutting-edge technology are reshaping the food experience.
- The top 10: As for the hottest up-and-coming culinary capitals in APAC, Bali, Indonesia, leads the way with its farm-to-table concepts, tropical flavors and creative fusion cuisine, according to the report. Cited next is Busan, South Korea, offering a blend of traditional markets and fresh seafood with a growing contemporary food scene, and then Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, due to its vibrant street food culture and emerging fine dining establishments. Rounding out the report’s top 10 are Jeju, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Mumbai, Niseko, Shanghai and Tasmania.
