Asian comedians split over joining controversial Riyadh Comedy Festival

Asian comedians are split over Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Comedy Festival, which began on Friday and is scheduled to continue through Oct. 9 as part of the kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiative.

Asian comedians push back

Okatsuka shared screenshots of the proposed contract on social media, showing clauses that barred performers from material that could “degrade, defame, or bring into public disrepute, contempt, scandal, embarrassment, or ridicule” Saudi Arabia, its government, royal family, legal system or religion. She wrote that the money came directly from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, calling out comedians who complain about censorship at home yet agreed to perform under those terms.

Liao confirmed she had declined her own invitation, replying on Threads : “I said no too. You inspired me (I got the offer after we talked about it). You were right.” Nimesh Patel also announced he had dropped out, saying on Instagram, “I was offered a lot of money … I’m not in a position to say no to life-changing money. But it wasn’t life-changing.” In a since-deleted TikTok post, he added he could make up the loss by performing “40 shows … here in the perfectly clean, moral, above-everyone-else United States of America.”

Rights groups raise red flags

In a statement , Human Rights Watch warned comedians performing in Riyadh “should speak out against Saudi Arabia’s serious rights abuses or they risk bolstering the Saudi government’s well-funded efforts to launder its image.” It also pointed to laws that criminalize peaceful criticism of the government and restrict freedom of expression.

The event coincides with the anniversary of journalist Jamal Khashoggi ’s 2018 killing, which continues to draw scrutiny from international observers. Critics argue that appearances by major entertainers risk legitimizing a government accused of suppressing dissent while limiting the kind of satire and open commentary central to comedy.

Big names defend their payday

The festival, promoted as one of the largest comedy gatherings in the Middle East, features shows across venues in Riyadh with performers from around the world. Alongside Ansari, Jo Koy, Peters, Lee and Garg, the lineup includes Kevin Hart, Dave Chappelle, Bill Burr, Pete Davidson and Whitney Cummings. Organizers have presented the event as part of efforts to broaden entertainment options and appeal to international audiences. Performers have reportedly been paid between $350,000 and $1.6 million for their appearances.

Some comedians addressed the criticism directly. “So what, they have slaves?” asked Tim Dillon in a podcast segment that later led to his firing from the festival. “They’re paying me enough money to look the other way.” Pete Davidson offered a similar take , acknowledging in a conversation with Theo Von that people have asked why, given his father’s death on 9/11, he would take a paycheck from the Saudi government. “I just know I get the routing, and then I see the number, and I go, ‘I’ll go,” he said.

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold weekly newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

Subscribe free to join the movement. If you love what we’re building, consider becoming a paid member — your support helps us grow our team, investigate impactful stories, and uplift our community.