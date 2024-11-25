Asian business owners targeted by sophisticated burglary methods in New Hampshire

Asian business owners are being targeted by out-of-state crime rings using sophisticated methods in burglaries across New Hampshire.

The suspects reportedly employ disguises, Wi-Fi jammers and GPS trackers to break into their victims’ homes and steal large amounts of cash and valuables. In one incident in Londonderry, a homeowner lost over $60,000 in cash and jewelry to criminals who wore traffic vests and gardening hats.

“When we began investigating it, we started sharing information with other local agencies, and we realized just how big of a ring this was,” Det. Sgt. Chris Olson told WMUR . In another case in Gorham, burglars tracked a homeowner for days before stealing electronics, jewelry and $100,000 in cash.

Language and cultural barriers, as well as distrust in the government, often discourage Asian victims from using banks or reporting crimes, said Rudra Aryal of the New Hampshire Asian American Coalition.