NextSharkNextShark.com

US law schools see increase in Asian applicants

US law schools see increase in Asian applicantsUS law schools see increase in Asian applicants
via Pexels
Carl Samson
By Carl Samson
Asian applicants to American law schools have increased by 6.1% this year, according to new data from the Law School Admission Council.
Meanwhile, Hispanic and Black applicants rose by 8.9% and 6.7%, respectively. Despite concerns after a 2023 Supreme Court ruling against race-based admissions, the figures show that minority interest in legal education remains strong. Over the past three years, law schools have enrolled increasingly diverse first-year classes, with minorities comprising a record 40% last year.
Share this Article
More Like This
NextShark.com
Your leading
Asian American
news source
Download Our App →
About
Follow us
NextShark.com
© 2024 NextShark, Inc. All rights reserved.
|
|