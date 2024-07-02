US law schools see increase in Asian applicants
Asian applicants to American law schools have increased by 6.1% this year, according to new data from the Law School Admission Council.
Meanwhile, Hispanic and Black applicants rose by 8.9% and 6.7%, respectively. Despite concerns after a 2023 Supreme Court ruling against race-based admissions, the figures show that minority interest in legal education remains strong. Over the past three years, law schools have enrolled increasingly diverse first-year classes, with minorities comprising a record 40% last year.
Share this Article
Share this Article