For Asian Americans, ‘No Kings’ is about more than partisanship

Asian American leaders emerged as prominent voices in the nationwide “No Kings” demonstrations on Saturday, where an estimated seven million protesters gathered across more than 2,600 cities to challenge what they characterized as authoritarian overreach by the Trump administration.

Speaking out: Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) delivered some of the sharpest criticism at a Queens rally, Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) delivered some of the sharpest criticism at a Queens rally, declaring that “in just a few months, this president has shown us who he fights for — it’s not America, it’s not for the people, it’s for the wealthiest and the well connected, and we’re not going to stand for it.” She described immigrants who “fled hardships in their home countries and then they came here to build a better life,” but found “this is not what they came for.”

In Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu told the crowd, “Day after day, this president and his corrupt cabinet mistake cruelty for greatness, and chaos for power. These are the tools of a tyrant, desperate for the respect he will never earn.” Across the country in Pasadena, Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.) called the protests “a continuation of what we as a country are doing to resist this authoritarian, fascist regime,” emphasizing that “power does not give up without a fight” and “our anger will motivate us, but it’s community that will keep us together.”

What this means: The "No Kings" movement represents more than partisan opposition for Asian American communities, many of whom have fled oppressive governments in their home countries. It takes place amid a government shutdown and policies affecting the economy, healthcare, education and immigration, which are all crucial areas to Asian Americans. But despite the millions in attendance, President Donald Trump dismissed the demonstrations as a "joke," calling protesters "whacked out" and "not representative of the people of our country."

When leaders like Meng articulate the disillusionment of those who “sacrificed so much” only to witness democratic backsliding, they give voice to communities grappling with broken promises of the American Dream. Unsurprisingly, “No Kings” has also gained support beyond the country. “America used to be one of the world’s most reliable bastions of democracy; other nations looked up to it. Now, I’m afraid those days are gone,” L, who recently graduated from college in the Philippines and is now reconsidering plans to work in the U.S., told The Rebel Yellow. Filipino American Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa has compared Washington’s current conditions to Manila’s previous Duterte administration, when critics were often silenced and disinformation campaigns ran rampant.

Looking ahead: Whether the protests translate into sustained political action remains uncertain. The demonstrations potentially represent the largest single day of protest in American history, but they also take place amid internal Democratic disputes over strategy and messaging. For Asian American leaders, the immediate challenge is turning Saturday’s momentum into voter turnout. November’s gubernatorial races and next year’s midterms will determine whether Democrats can reclaim congressional power to check Trump’s agenda.

Recent polls show the president’s approval rating tanking among Asian Americans, who the 2024 election proved represent critical voting blocs in swing districts nationwide. For this reason, they may prove decisive in determining whether the ongoing movement marks a turning point or merely a cathartic moment in a longer struggle for democratic restoration.

