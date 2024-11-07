More Asian Americans voted for Trump this time around, exit poll shows
More Asian Americans voted for Donald Trump this election than in 2020, according to an exit poll by NBC.
This year, 38% cast their vote for the Republican candidate, up from 34% in 2020 when he faced Joe Biden.
Still, the majority of Asian American voters — 56%, as per both NBC and Washington Post exit polls — backed Kamala Harris, albeit five points below the support they threw for Biden (61%) four years ago.
Share this Article
Share this Article