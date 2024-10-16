Asian American students most impacted by racism in US schools: CDC
A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revealed that nearly one-third of American high school students experienced racism in 2023. The nationwide survey of over 20,000 students in grades 9-12 found that racism significantly impacts students’ mental health, increasing the risk of suicide and substance abuse.
- Racism’s impact on wellbeing: Asian students reported the highest prevalence of experiencing racism, with 57% stating they had been treated unfairly due to their race or ethnicity. Experiences of racism were also reported by 49% of multiracial students, 46% of Black students, 39% of Hispanic students, 38% of American Indian and Alaska Native students, 38% of Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander students and 17% of white students. The CDC study further noted that students who reported experiencing racism were more likely to experience depression, anxiety and feelings of isolation. “That is traumatizing, and it has implications for their mental health,” Kathleen Ethier, director of the CDC’s adolescent and school health division, told USA Today.
- Role of xenophobia: The disproportionate impact on Asian students aligns with research conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic, a period marked by a surge in anti-Asian sentiment and violence. James Huỳnh, an assistant professor at the University of Michigan School of Public Health, highlighted the role of xenophobic language used by political leaders, noting that such rhetoric, coupled with high-profile attacks against Asians, has had a profound effect on the mental health of Asian American students.
