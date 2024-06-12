Asian American pleads guilty to shooting Jews in LA hate crimes
Asian American pleads guilty to shooting Jews in LA hate crimes:
- Tran had a history of antisemitic beliefs and threats, including leaving dental school in 2018 after making hate-filled statements. His violent rhetoric escalated in late 2022, targeting a former classmate and sending antisemitic propaganda to others.
- Despite being barred from purchasing firearms due to mental health holds, Tran acquired guns through a third party in January 2023. In February, Tran shot two Jewish men on consecutive days as they left synagogues. Both victims survived. Tran has been in custody since his arrest on Feb. 17, 2023, and faces a 35 to 40-year prison term, with sentencing set for Aug. 5.
Share this Article
Share this Article