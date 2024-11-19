Asian American-owned Washington Spirit soars to NWSL championship

The Washington Spirit, owned by Korean American businesswoman Y. Michele Kang clinched their spot in the NWSL Championship after a dramatic penalty shootout victory against reigning champions NJ/NY Gotham FC.

Goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury secured the win after saving all three penalties she faced after a hard-fought 1-1 draw through 120 minutes. Kingsbury’s clutch performance in the shootout ignited the sold-out crowd of over 19,000 at Audi Field.