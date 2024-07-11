Asian American online grocery stores are thriving
Asian American online grocery stores and delivery services in the U.S. offering rare foods and snacks from Asian countries are reportedly thriving.
Three such companies that have seen growth include Weee!, Yamibuy and Fantuan. Crystal Li, public relations director at Fantuan, told China Daily she believes that the growth may be attributed to customers “seeking comfort in the flavors of their hometowns, even while far from home.” This sentiment is echoed by Asian snack retailer Yamibuy founder Alex Zhou. Originally from Dalian, China, Zhou moved to Kansas to study engineering in 2007. He was inspired to start his company after having trouble finding his favorite snacks while studying in the U.S.
