Asian American Olympians respond to Trump calling Team USA athlete a ‘loser’

Asian American athletes at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics responded after President Donald Trump called Team USA freeski competitor Hunter Hess a “loser” in a social media post during the opening week of the Games in northern Italy. Trump’s criticism followed remarks Hess made that the actions of ICE agents do not reflect the country they represent. “I’m representing my friends and family back home, the people that represented it before me, all the things that I believe are good about the U.S. I just think if it aligns with my moral values, I feel like I’m representing it,” Hess said at a press conference in Milan on Friday morning.

Calling for unity amid political controversy

Snowboarder Chloe Kim, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in women’s halfpipe and the daughter of South Korean immigrants, defended Hess and emphasized solidarity among athletes during a media session. “I think in moments like these, it is really important for us to unite and kind of stand up for one another for all that’s going on,” the 25-year-old star said.

Kim, who became the youngest woman to win an Olympic snowboarding gold medal in 2018, also spoke about balancing national pride with personal expression. “The U.S. has given my family and I so much opportunity, but I also think that we are allowed to voice our opinions on what’s going on, and I think that we need to lead with love and compassion and I would like to see some more of that,” she was quoted as saying.

Reflecting on division and identity

Fellow snowboarder Bea Kim, who is also of Korean descent, acknowledged political division in the U.S. while affirming her pride in representing the country. “I think there are a lot of different opinions in the U.S. right now. Obviously, we’re very divided,” said the 19-year-old athlete.“I personally am very proud to represent the United States. That being said, I think diversity is what makes us a very strong country and what makes that so special.”

Freestyle skier Eileen Gu, who was born in San Francisco to a Chinese mother and American father and later chose to compete for China, said she was sorry for the athletes involved having “been caught in the crossfire before.” The 22-year-old, who had just won silver in the freeski slopestyle event, added : “I’m sorry that the headline that is eclipsing the Olympics has to be something so unrelated to the spirit of the Games. It really runs contrary to everything that the Olympics should be.”

