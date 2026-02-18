Asian American Olympians’ nationality choices cast as ‘loyalty tests’ by media: study

U.S. media coverage of Winter Olympians Chloe Kim and Eileen Gu treated their nationality decisions as measures of allegiance rather than parallel career choices, according to a University of Michigan study published in January.

The analysis found that while Kim’s representation of the U.S. was framed as a natural extension of the American dream, Gu’s decision to compete for China during the 2022 Beijing Olympics was repeatedly situated within debates over patriotism and U.S.-China tensions. References to loyalty and national alignment appeared far more frequently in coverage of Gu than in reporting on Kim’s Olympic appearances in 2018 and 2022.

Celebrated insider, scrutinized outsider

Kim, the daughter of Korean immigrants, was born and raised in California and declined an invitation to join South Korea’s national team before winning gold in snowboarding at the 2018 PyeongChang Games and again in Beijing in 2022. Media coverage frequently described her as an “All-American teenager,” emphasizing her immigrant family background as part of a broader narrative of American opportunity and inclusion.

Gu, also born and raised in California to a Chinese immigrant mother and white American father, trained within the U.S. ski system before announcing in 2019 that she would represent China. At the Beijing Games, she won two gold medals and one silver. The study found that U.S. reporting consistently foregrounded her nationality decision, often introducing it early in articles and returning to it throughout coverage. Commentary regularly invoked phrases such as calls to “pick a side,” framing her athletic career within a binary of insider versus outsider.

Both athletes are currently competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, where 25-year-old Kim has won silver in women’s snowboard halfpipe and 22-year-old Gu has earned silver in freestyle skiing slopestyle, with additional events including women’s big air and halfpipe still ahead for Gu later in the Games.

Loyalty, race and academic framing

Researchers concluded that both athletes experienced what they describe as “conditional belonging,” meaning their acceptance as American was tied to perceived national loyalty. Kim’s alignment with Team USA reinforced her portrayal as an emblem of national success. Gu’s choice to represent China, however, was frequently cast as suspect or strategic, with some commentary suggesting profit or political symbolism.

The study also identified recurring references to academic credentials and family sacrifice in coverage of both athletes. Reports highlighted Kim’s connection to Princeton University and Gu’s admission to Stanford University, along with mentions of high SAT scores and strong parental support. These elements reflected what the authors describe as the persistence of the “model minority” stereotype, where athletic excellence was intertwined with expectations of academic achievement and filial devotion.

“Despite the fact that Chloe Kim is an American citizen, she had to worry about hate crimes because of her appearance and her Asian identity,” said Doo Jae Park , the study’s corresponding author. The findings document how sports coverage during two Olympic cycles became a site where national belonging for Asian American athletes was publicly negotiated through the lens of loyalty.

