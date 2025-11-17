Asian American lawmakers demand Dems fight harder after shutdown deal

Asian American members of Congress are pressing Democratic leadership to adopt more aggressive tactics against the Trump administration after lawmakers ended a record 43-day government shutdown without securing healthcare protections.

Driving the news: Asian American lawmakers sharply criticized the deal after eight Senate Democrats sided with Republicans on Nov. 10 to advance spending legislation that would reopen the government but leave expiring Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies in limbo. Under the compromise, Democrats secured only a December floor vote on extending the tax credits, with no assurance of final passage.

Sen. Andy Kim (D-N.J.) called the chamber vote “an absolute disgrace,” noting that protecting the Affordable Care Act motivated his initial congressional run in 2018. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) said he could not trust Republicans to strengthen Obamacare after Trump made “more than 50 attempts” to dismantle it during his first presidency. Meanwhile, Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.) contrasted Trump’s actions during the shutdown — “demolishing the East Wing of the White House, hosting lavish parties at his private club and golfing” — with his administration’s decision to “illegally” withhold Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits from 42 million Americans.

The shutdown particularly affected AANHPI communities. Asian Americans represent 7% of the federal workforce, with many employees going unpaid for weeks, while nearly one in 10 Asian Americans and one in four Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders rely on nutrition assistance programs that were suspended. Premium subsidies currently protect health coverage for over 1.5 million AAPIs, who could face cost increases of 200-300% if the tax credits expire.

The forceful response from AAPI lawmakers, however, reflects broader frustration with Democratic leadership seen as too willing to compromise even after recent electoral victories that appeared to strengthen the party’s hand. For AAPI constituencies, who are often overlooked in policy debates yet suffer disproportionately when safety net programs fail, the demand for more aggressive tactics represents a call to be heard. These communities already face compounding challenges including language barriers and rising housing costs, making policy breakdowns particularly damaging.

The criticism has intensified in recent days. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) broke with typical Senate decorum on Nov. 12, urging fellow Democrats to "start playing some hardball" while questioning why eight senators "moved forward so quickly when we were in a position of strength" following the previous week's election results . Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) went further, calling for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's removal and arguing "it's time for him to be replaced" as "he's out of touch with where the party's base is."

As lawmakers spar over strategy, the government is working to restore disrupted services. The House passed the funding bill 222-209 on Wednesday, with most Democrats voting no. “I will never give up the fight for every single American’s health care. That’s exactly why I voted Hell NO,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) said. Trump signed the legislation Thursday, declaring, “we can never let this happen again.”

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said SNAP distributions for November would restart, with most beneficiaries receiving payments by week’s end, though timelines vary by state. Still, the reprieve may be short-lived because the funding measure runs only until Jan. 30, potentially setting up another showdown in roughly two months.

