Asian American homeowners targeted in Fairfax County burglary spree

Eight Asian American households in Fairfax County, Virginia, have been burglarized since early January, with thieves stealing approximately half a million dollars in cash, jewelry and other valuables.

What they took: The Fairfax County Police Department broke the news on Feb. 26, saying suspects The Fairfax County Police Department broke the news on Feb. 26, saying suspects forced entry into the homes between Jan. 12 and Feb. 21. The largest theft occurred on Graham Road on Feb. 17, in which the perps took $100,000 in cash and $80,000 in jewelry. Stolen items also included luxury handbags, gold bars and floor-mounted safes. Most break-ins targeted master bedrooms and happened during evening hours while homeowners were away. Authorities obtained video footage showing three individuals connected to the Jan. 12 incident in Annandale.

Affected areas: The widespread incidents across the county complicate the investigation. Affected areas stretch from Annandale to McLean, encompassing Woodlawn, Jefferson Manor, Fair Haven and Fair Oaks. At a news conference, Fairfax County Police Major James Curry The widespread incidents across the county complicate the investigation. Affected areas stretch from Annandale to McLean, encompassing Woodlawn, Jefferson Manor, Fair Haven and Fair Oaks. At a news conference, Fairfax County Police Major James Curry said this dispersion makes it difficult to deploy officers strategically. While authorities determine whether the cases are connected, they have identified consistent methods, such as suspects removing safes and disabling internet connections or devices to avoid detection.

What authorities are saying: Police believe the suspects are deliberately selecting their victims. Additionally, evidence suggests the suspects conduct surveillance before striking. “These businesses, whether they are salons, restaurants, often can be heavy in cashflow so we think these individuals, these suspects identify that and believe they are going to get a significant return at these residential burglaries,” Curry noted. He also Police believe the suspects are deliberately selecting their victims. Additionally, evidence suggests the suspects conduct surveillance before striking. “These businesses, whether they are salons, restaurants, often can be heavy in cashflow so we think these individuals, these suspects identify that and believe they are going to get a significant return at these residential burglaries,” Curry noted. He also cautioned that the suspects are “likely committing similar crimes not just in the region, but across the entire country.” Detectives are coordinating with area business associations to gather intelligence and raise awareness.

The big picture: The Fairfax incidents reflect a troubling nationwide pattern that we have consistently reported here at The Rebel Yellow. Between 2018 and 2024 alone, The Asian American Foundation documented The Fairfax incidents reflect a troubling nationwide pattern that we have consistently reported here at The Rebel Yellow. Between 2018 and 2024 alone, The Asian American Foundation documented 485 similar burglaries across the country. Last September, Pennsylvania law enforcement arrested suspects who allegedly used GPS devices and jamming equipment to target Asian business owners. These criminal operations exploit cultural practices within immigrant communities who keep substantial cash and valuables at home. Alarmingly, they also exploit racist stereotypes portraying Asian Americans as unwilling to speak out.

For now, investigation into the burglaries continues. Residents are urged to report suspicious activity immediately.

