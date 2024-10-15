New poll shows how AAPI adults view legal, illegal immigration
A new poll shows that 8 in 10 Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AAPI) adults believe legal immigration significantly boosts the U.S. economy. The survey, conducted by AAPI Data and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research in early September, highlights that AAPI adults are more likely than the general U.S. population to view legal immigrants as contributing positively to the nation’s economic growth.
- Views on illegal immigration: The poll highlights that the AAPI community’s views on illegal immigration align more closely with those of the general U.S. public. While nearly three-quarters of AAPI voters acknowledge the importance of skilled immigrants in science and technology, only 40% agree that undocumented immigrants contribute to economic progress. On the topic of border security, about half of AAPI respondents consider strengthening the U.S.-Mexico border a high priority.
- Behind the survey: The poll comes as immigration continues to be a hot-button issue in the U.S., with political debates often focusing on illegal immigration. “AAPI adults want to see solutions both on the border and for legal migration pathways,” said Karthick Ramakrishnan, founder of AAPI Data. He noted that many AAPI groups are heavily invested in legal immigration, particularly because they often face long wait times to sponsor family members or obtain visas.
Share this Article
Share this Article