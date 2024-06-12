Asia has 11 of the world’s 50 best restaurants

Asia has 11 of the world’s 50 best restaurants: Atomix, a Michelin-starred Korean restaurant in New York City, ranked sixth globally and first in North America. Helmed by Chef Junghyun Park and his wife Ellia, it is praised for its meticulous attention to detail and use of beautiful ceramics for serving its acclaimed dishes. Atomix is one of only two U.S. restaurants featured on the list, with the other being California’s SingleThread (No. 46), which offers an omotenashi experience featuring kaiseki cuisine with fresh seafood and intricate woodsy and floral presentations.

The list also boasts 11 restaurants from Asia, including Japan's Sezanne (No. 15) and Hong Kong's Wing (No. 20), which earned the Highest New Entry Award. Bangkok stands out with the highest representation among Asian cities, featuring notable establishments like Gaggan Anand (No. 9), Suhring (No. 23), Sorn (No. 38) and Le Du (No. 40).