Asia leads solutions as global plastic crisis hits $1.5 trillion

Plastic pollution represents a grave crisis costing the world at least $1.5 trillion annually in health-related economic losses, a landmark report reveals.

Key findings: The comprehensive review The comprehensive review published on Aug. 3 in The Lancet found that plastics harm human health across all life stages, with impacts affecting low-income populations disproportionately. Research highlighted in the report shows that BPA, one of 16,000 chemicals found in plastics, was associated with 5.4 million cases of heart disease and 346,000 strokes in 2015, resulting in 237,000 and 194,000 deaths, respectively. Additionally, fine particulate matter (PM2.5) from plastic production caused an estimated 158,000 premature deaths globally with health-related economic losses surpassing $200 billion.

The research reveals significant gaps in safety data, with information unavailable for over two-thirds of plastic chemicals and three-quarters lacking proper evaluation for human health risks. Scientists have classified approximately 4,200 plastic substances as highly hazardous due to toxic effects, including nearly 1,500 that cause cancer and more than 1,700 that harm vital organs. Meanwhile, global plastic production has grown exponentially from 2 million tons in 1950 to 475 million tons in 2022, with forecasts reaching 1.2 billion tons by 2060, while recycling rates stay under 10%.

Why Asia matters: The crisis hits Asia particularly hard. Southeast Asian nations especially The crisis hits Asia particularly hard. Southeast Asian nations especially face mounting challenges as plastic waste entering the region — plus China, Japan and South Korea — is expected to rise 68% by 2050 compared to 2022 levels without effective action, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). The region used 152 million tons of plastic in 2022, with more than half devoted to single-use items that quickly became waste. At present, 8.4 million tons of plastic waste enter its environment each year.

Despite the hurdles, Asia has emerged as a center for innovative solutions. South Korea leads by example through its advanced waste management infrastructure, targeting a 50% reduction in plastic waste and 70% recycling rates by 2030. Six Southeast Asian countries have also joined Global Plastic Action Partnerships (GPAPs) that foster international cooperation. Today, the region has shifted from bearing the brunt of plastic pollution to leading collaborative approaches such as the ASEAN Blue Economy Framework

Moving forward: More than 100 UN member states support binding production targets as negotiations in the world’s first More than 100 UN member states support binding production targets as negotiations in the world’s first Global Plastics Treaty run through Aug. 14 in Geneva, with roughly 3,700 attendees from 184 countries and more than 600 organizations. The treaty requires consensus among all participating nations, though major petrochemical powers including the U.S., China, Russia and Saudi Arabia oppose production caps while pursuing expanded manufacturing.

The urgency is clear: without intervention, the OECD projects 22 million tons of plastic waste will leak into the environment this year, potentially reaching 30 million tons annually by 2040. The treaty could establish the framework needed to address this escalating crisis affecting communities worldwide.

U.S. stance: Washington, for its part, has taken a controversial position. Although President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from climate agreements, the country remains Washington, for its part, has taken a controversial position. Although President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from climate agreements, the country remains involved in plastic negotiations to protect American business interests valued at over $500 billion annually and employing roughly 1 million workers. The State Department called the latest discussions “an historic opportunity to set a global approach for reducing plastic pollution through cost-effective and common-sense solutions.”

Aside from opposing production caps, the U.S. has sought to eliminate language about addressing the complete lifecycle of plastics from treaty goals, representing a shift from the Biden administration’s stance.

