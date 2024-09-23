Asia dominates list of best hotels in the world for 2024
Thailand luxury hotel Capella Bangkok, situated along the Chao Phraya River, topped this year’s “World’s 50 Best Hotels” list.
The expert panel of judges behind the annual list highlighted the hotel’s remarkable architecture, world-class spa and personalized service. Opened in 2020, Capella Bangkok has 101 rooms that offer stunning river views and private villas with Jacuzzi plunge pools. The experts also attributed the ranking to the hotel’s Michelin-starred restaurant Cote by Mauro Colagreco, its celebrated Auriga spa and the dedicated local guides. The World’s 50 Best Hotels’ Emma Sleight praised Capella Bangkok for its “extraordinary” balance of luxury and intimacy.
Asia dominated this year’s rankings with 19 hotels featured, including Rosewood Hong Kong at No. 3, The Upper House in Hong Kong at 5 and Raffles Singapore at 6.
