Korean American artist paints Chicago mural at 1,000 feet

“Locals Only” is painted directly onto the windows of the 94th floor Cloud Walk room at 360 Chicago (formerly the John Hancock Center).

The mural features a checkered floor filled with Chicago stars and windows illustrating scenes of different neighborhoods. The creation process involved approximately 200 hours painting tiles in her studio and 100 hours painting windows on-site.

Chung faced weather challenges working outdoors at such a height: “There were days where it snowed, it rained, but there were also really beautiful sunny days and definitely windy.”

The mural project offered a contrast to Chung’s usual work, which includes textiles and pieces exploring her Korean American heritage.

“This is about 200 tiles…I was just treating it like a full-time job,” Chung says about the labor-intensive project.