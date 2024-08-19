Two arrested in Washington home invasion ring linked to murder of Asian photographer
On Thursday, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of two suspects, Kevin Thissel, 28, and Chris Johnson, 23, in connection with a home invasion ring in western Washington, believed to be responsible for the 2022 murder of Irah Sok during a break-in in South Everett.
- Catch up: Sok, a Filipino photographer aged in her 30s, was tragically killed on Aug. 19, 2022, after three masked men broke into her home, shot her while she was in bed with her son and injured her husband. The suspects also ransacked the home, stealing luxury items before fleeing the scene. The family and their community, deeply affected by the loss, previously held a vigil to honor Sok’s life.
- Charges: The suspects, charged with multiple felonies including first-degree murder and kidnapping, are part of a larger criminal group targeting Asian families in King, Snohomish and Skagit Counties. The crimes, carried out by masked men impersonating police officers, included several armed robberies and the kidnapping of victims. The suspects face potential life sentences, and the investigation continues as authorities seek additional suspects. The community is urged to assist in the ongoing investigation.
