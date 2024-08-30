NextSharkNextShark.com

2 men accused of targeting Asian American homes in Houston burglaries arrested

via Jason Lawrence (CC BY 2.0)
Two men believed to be targeting Asian American-owned homes in burglaries on Houston’s southwest side were arrested after fleeing from a home invasion on Saturday.
Mario Watson, 31, and Anthony Alexander, 21, along with other perpetrators, allegedly burglarized the home located in a gated community on Ashford Shadow Drive near Beechnut. The suspects allegedly tied up and pistol-whipped a woman and stole jewelry and cash. Both Watson and Alexander were charged with burglary of a habitation and evading, while Watson faces an additional drug charge for allegedly possessing methamphetamine. Their alleged accomplices remain at large.
