Apple caves to Trump by removing ICEBlock app

An app used to report possible Immigration and Customs Enforcement sightings was removed from Apple’s App Store on Oct. 2 after the Trump administration said it posed safety risks to immigration officers. The app, called ICEBlock , had gained traction among users in immigrant communities affected by federal enforcement actions. Authorities said the crowdsourced reports could expose agents’ locations and interfere with operations.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said the Justice Department asked Apple to take down ICEBlock after reviewing safety concerns raised by law enforcement. “ICEBlock is designed to put ICE agents at risk just for doing their jobs,” Bondi said . Apple confirmed the removal, stating it acted “based on information we’ve received from law enforcement about the safety risks associated with ICEBlock.” Google also took down similar tracking apps from its Android marketplace, though ICEBlock itself was never available on Google Play.

Many users relied on the app for alerts as ICE data shows nearly half of those held in detention have no criminal records or pending charges. Joshua Aaron, the Texas-based developer behind ICEBlock, said he received notice of the removal without prior warning. “I am incredibly disappointed by Apple’s actions today. Capitulating to an authoritarian regime is never the right move,” he said.

