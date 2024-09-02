Police search for suspect in anti-Asian attack in Brooklyn
Police are searching for a man involved in an anti-Asian attack that took place near Ocean and Foster avenues in Flatbush, Brooklyn, at around 5:05 a.m. on Aug. 2.
The suspect assaulted a 33-year-old man, punching him in the head and arm after making anti-Asian remarks. The victim sustained minor injuries but declined medical attention. The suspect, who has brown eyes and hair and a tattoo on his right calf, fled on foot and was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, tan shorts, blue shoes and a green book bag.
