Anime sci-fi gem ‘Planetes’ lands on Crunchy Roll

Cult classic sci-fi anime “Planetes” is finally available to stream in the U.S. on Crunchyroll.

Produced in 2003 by Sunrise and directed by Gorō Taniguchi, “ Planetes ” tells the story of a crew of space debris collectors in the year 2075. Based on the manga by Makoto Yukimura (Vinland Saga), the 26-episode series has been praised for its realistic depiction of space travel and its relatable characters.