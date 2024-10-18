Anime sci-fi gem ‘Planetes’ lands on Crunchy Roll
Cult classic sci-fi anime “Planetes” is finally available to stream in the U.S. on Crunchyroll.
Produced in 2003 by Sunrise and directed by Gorō Taniguchi, “Planetes” tells the story of a crew of space debris collectors in the year 2075. Based on the manga by Makoto Yukimura (Vinland Saga), the 26-episode series has been praised for its realistic depiction of space travel and its relatable characters.
Crunchyroll is also releasing “Planetes” on Blu-ray on Nov. 5, marking the first North American Blu-ray release and the first home video release since 2006. Fans of grounded sci-fi stories like “Cowboy Bebop” will most likely love “Planetes.”
Share this Article
Share this Article