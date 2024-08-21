Anchorage community demands justice after fatal police shooting of 16-year-old

Hundreds marched in downtown Anchorage, Alaska, on Saturday, to demand justice and reforms following the fatal police shooting of 16-year-old Easter Leafa in her family’s apartment on Aug. 13. Community leaders and Leafa’s family expressed grief and called for transparency, urging the release of unedited bodycam footage. Protesters carried signs reading “Justice for Easter,” “Don’t shoot” and “Say her name.” The march is one of several events honoring Leafa and pushing for change, following six police shootings in the city since May.