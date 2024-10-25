Americans’ views on China drop to historic low, poll shows
Americans’ views of China hit an all-time low, according to a poll from the Chicago Council on Global Affairs released on Thursday. The survey finds that a majority of U.S. adults now see China as a rival and believe Washington should actively limit Beijing’s growing power while also avoiding military conflict.
- Key findings: The latest views were the lowest level ever recorded by the Chicago Council since it began polling in 1978, ahead of formal diplomatic relations between the U.S. and China. The average sentiment toward China is a rating of 26 out of 100, down from 32 in 2022. More than half of Americans (55%) want the U.S. to work to curb China’s rise, though 40% prefer cooperation and engagement. A majority (56%) also view U.S.-China trade as harmful to national security. The top two priorities for U.S.-China relations among Americans are avoiding a military conflict (69% consider this very important) and maintaining the U.S.’ technological edge (60%). The survey was conducted from June 21 to July 1, 2024, among 2,106 adults.
- Why this matters: The poll results underscore the deepening distrust toward China across party lines in the U.S., even as Americans are wary of letting competition lead to war. “For all of the dislike…it’s something to be managed, not a war to be won,” Craig Kafura, Chicago Council’s director for public opinion and foreign policy, told the Washington Post. The geopolitical rivalry between the two countries has intensified amid issues such as trade, Taiwan and technological competition. The poll lands in the final weeks of the presidential campaign, which saw Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump spar over who has taken a tougher stance.
