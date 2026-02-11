Americans are losing confidence in Trump, new survey shows

President Donald Trump’s approval rating stands at 37% as he marks one year back in office, according to new polling.

By the numbers: The Pew Research Center, which polled 8,512 adults from Jan. 20 to 26, found that the president's approval dropped from 40% last fall. The survey measured six presidential qualities, from leadership to ethics, and majorities now have little or no confidence in Trump on each. For one, just 21% are confident he acts ethically in office, an eight-point decline since February 2025, while only 25% trust his respect for democratic values and 34% believe he has the leadership skills needed. When asked to assess his administration's performance, half say it has been worse than anticipated, versus 21% who say better.

Support for his policies has fallen as well. Only 27% now back most or all of his proposals, down from 35% a year ago, with the decline driven entirely by Republicans whose support dropped from 67% to 56%.

What this means: Trump's declining support is especially stark among Asian Americans. Disapproval of his immigration policies among Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander adults surged from 58% in March 2025 to approximately 70% by last fall, according to an earlier AAPI Data and AP-NORC survey. That discontent translated into a dramatic electoral shift: AtlasIntel found support among Asian American voters plummeting from 57% in July 2025 to 26% by September 2025.

