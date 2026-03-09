Americans rely on AI but overwhelmingly want government regulation, survey finds

Most Americans believe artificial intelligence needs government oversight even as the technology becomes part of their daily routines. A new national survey found that 79% of respondents support regulating AI answer engines, while only 12% believe no additional oversight is necessary. The results come as nearly one-third of Americans report using AI tools daily but only 16% say they trust them “a great deal.”

Daily AI use, limited trust

The findings come from the 2026 AI Consumer Insights Survey conducted by Shift Browser, which surveyed 1,448 respondents nationwide. Nearly one-third of respondents said they use AI answer engines every day and more than half reported the tools improve their online experience, showing how quickly artificial intelligence has become embedded in routine digital tasks.

At the same time, many Americans want safeguards governing how these systems operate. About 35% of respondents said they support strong government oversight of AI answer engines, while others favor more moderate regulation designed to establish guardrails without restricting innovation. Although 60% of respondents said they trust AI systems at least somewhat, only 16% expressed strong confidence in the technology.

Privacy fears fuel regulation

Privacy concerns appear to be the strongest factor shaping public attitudes toward artificial intelligence. The survey found that 81% of respondents worry about AI systems accessing personal data or private conversations. Nearly half, 48%, identified privacy as their top concern, followed by accuracy at 36% and lack of transparency at 32%.

“AI is moving quickly and so are user expectations for transparency and control,” said Michael Foucher , vice president of product and customer success at Shift. “Consumers clearly see value in AI tools, yet they also want greater clarity and control over how those systems operate.”

The research also found that AI systems are beginning to influence how people form opinions online. Fifty-eight percent of respondents said AI-generated answers have influenced their views at least occasionally. Meanwhile, 44% said they worry about AI systems taking actions without user approval and 26% reported difficulty managing or disabling AI features once they are enabled. Environmental impact is also becoming part of the debate, with 57% expressing concern about the energy consumption required to power large AI systems.

Global race to regulate AI

The survey’s findings come as policymakers in Washington continue debating whether the U.S. should adopt a comprehensive federal framework governing artificial intelligence. While federal agencies have issued executive orders and guidance addressing AI risks, Congress has not yet passed nationwide legislation regulating the technology.

Last year, Vice President J.D. Vance cautioned that “excessive regulation” of artificial intelligence could slow technological development as lawmakers consider how to balance oversight with economic competitiveness.

Other countries have begun implementing national frameworks to regulate AI systems. Earlier this month, Vietnam enacted Southeast Asia’s first national law governing artificial intelligence, establishing a risk-based framework covering AI development, deployment and oversight across public and private sectors. The legislation requires stricter review of high-risk systems that could affect public safety, critical infrastructure or individual rights and mandates transparency measures such as labeling deepfakes and disclosing AI-generated audio or video content.

