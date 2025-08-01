Growing number of American expats weigh renouncing US citizenship: survey

Nearly half of American expatriates are now considering giving up their U.S. citizenship, a recent survey of 1,100 Americans found. Greenback’s 2025 Expat Trends Survey revealed that 49% of Americans living abroad are planning to or seriously considering renunciation, up from 30% in 2024. According to 63% of respondents, the outcome of the 2024 U.S. election reinforced their decision to stay overseas.

Driving the trend

A concern affecting a majority of the respondents is the political direction of the U.S. government, with 60% saying they do not feel fairly represented by the U.S. government. The same number also believe America’s global reputation declined following the 2024 election, while 54% feel U.S. foreign policy toward their host country has worsened. The sentiment echoes broader concerns at home, as a recent Talker Research poll found that 17% of Americans are considering moving abroad in the next five years, with most worried about the nation’s direction.

The most likely to renounce

Interest in renouncing citizenship is strongest among Millennial and Gen X expats, at 60% and 54% respectively, compared with just 29% among Gen Z and baby boomers. Expat parents with children under 18 are especially likely to consider renunciation, with 71% having weighed the idea. Location also reveals sharp differences: 93% of U.S. expats in India, 53% in the U.K., 48% in France, 47% in Australia, 30% in Canada and 27% in Germany report serious consideration of renouncing their citizenship.

