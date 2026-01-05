America felt ‘great again’ for only 1 in 10 adults in 2025, survey finds

Only 10% of U.S. adults described 2025 as a “great” year, according to a Talker Research survey of 2,000 Americans. Another 39% rated it “just okay,” 19% said “bad” and 10% called it “awful.” Respondents cited financial struggles, work dissatisfaction and health concerns, while 45% listed saving money and 45% increasing exercise as top goals for 2026.

Americans report mixed experiences: About 43% of respondents rated their personal health as “good” or “excellent,” while only 28% said the same for their financial situation. Career satisfaction lagged further, with just 34% saying their professional life met expectations. Younger adults pointed to lack of funds and older adults to lack of willpower as reasons 2025 goals went unmet and respondents reported an average of six resolutions for the new year.

Widespread financial uncertainty: A Pew Research Center survey in April found many Americans describe their finances as only fair or poor, with a growing share expecting their economic situation to worsen over the coming year. Consumer inflation expectations remained elevated through the year, with New York Federal Reserve surveys showing median one‑year‑ahead inflation expectations around 3.0% to 3.2% in 2025, above long‑term norms and contributing to household price concerns. U.S. unemployment also rose to 4.6% late this year, the highest level since 2021, even as job gains were uneven and federal employment cuts weighed on overall figures.

Asian Americans don’t feel so positive: A Stop AAPI Hate survey of nearly 1,600 Asian American and Pacific Islander adults found in April that only 10% expected improvements in their community’s racial or economic fortunes under the Trump administration. The poll showed 62% anticipate greater hostility toward immigrants, 53% expect an increase in anti-Asian hate crimes, and 65% say they are “extremely” or “very” likely to mobilize against discrimination. Advocates note heightened sensitivity to policy shifts, including potential changes to birthright citizenship and federal diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

