Amazon’s ‘Oshi no Ko’ live-action trailer drops

Amazon has released the first trailer for the live-action adaptation of the hit anime “Oshi no Ko.”

The eight-episode series, set to premiere on Prime Video on Nov. 28, will follow the story of Aqua and Ruby, twin siblings who are reborn into the life of their idol mother, Ai Hoshino. The trailer blends elements of tragedy and J-pop, showcasing a captivating story involving the twins trying to uncover the conspiracy surrounding their mother’s death.

The cast includes former idol group members Asuka Saito as Ai Hoshino and Nagisa Saito as Ruby Hoshino.