Alysa Liu says she would ‘love to’ compete at 2030 Winter Olympics

Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu says she is open to returning for another Winter Games. In a recent interview with NBC News, the star figure skater said she would “love to” compete at the 2030 Olympics in the French Alps. The 2030 Winter Olympics are scheduled to take place across venues in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur regions of southeastern France.

No more pressure: When asked whether she was already considering a title defense at the next Winter Games, Liu suggested she does not plan to step away from the sport anytime soon. "I have no plans to leave yet. I can't imagine not skating next year," the 20-year-old told NBC during the Olympics' closing ceremony.

She added that her outlook on competition has changed since returning to the sport, saying, “I don’t really feel the pressure. There’s nothing holding me back anymore. I invite it all in. So no matter what happens, it’s a story. It’s a story, and I love it.”

Ready for more: The possibility of skating in France also appeared to excite Liu. "Yeah, I mean, I like France, I think. So, yeah, I would like to," she said in a later interview. "I feel excited to be there and happy, because that's the stage I always wanted to show my programs on, and I would do it again."

New challenges ahead: Later this month, Liu is scheduled to compete at the 2026 ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Prague, where she will enter as the reigning 2025 world champion. The 20-year-old will attempt to become the first American woman to win consecutive world titles since Michelle Kwan in 2000 and 2001.

