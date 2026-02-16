9-year-old Chinese American pianist goes viral with Tiny Desk performance

Alexander Zhou, a 9-year-old Chinese American fourth grader at New York City’s Special Music School at Kaufman Music Center, went viral after performing Moritz Moszkowski’s Etincelles, Op. 36, No. 6 on NPR’s Tiny Desk.

Zhou appeared second in a three-artist set and performed the virtuosic solo , a staple of advanced recital repertoire known for its rapid, continuous passagework. The official Tiny Desk description characterized the young musician as “a mega-watt entertainer with a winning smile and technique far beyond his age.”

Zhou’s learning technique: Zhou began studying piano at age 5 after starting kindergarten at the Special Music School on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, where music instruction is embedded into the daily academic schedule. In an interview with Zhou began studying piano at age 5 after starting kindergarten at the Special Music School on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, where music instruction is embedded into the daily academic schedule. In an interview with ABC News , the boy recalled how his early lessons felt simple. “Mostly I focus on the notes but I also try to imagine a picture in my mind, for example, when I play Chopin’s waltz. I imagine my fingers turning into dancers flying across the keyboard,” he shared.

Interpreting beyond mechanics: Zhou said technical accuracy alone is not enough to perform successfully. “The hard part is sometimes you have to understand the piece wholly. If you don’t understand something, you don’t play it right,” he said. He described piano as a form of communication, explaining, “You can express your emotions.”

Netizens fall in love: According to the Tiny Desk program description, the young pianist has already won a half-dozen international competitions while continuing full-time elementary studies. Commenters praised the boy’s skills and stage presence. “What an amazing talent and charismatic young man,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “Stunning performance, Alexander!” Another even exclaimed: “Alexander cured my depression. I fear I have overdosed on adorableness.”

