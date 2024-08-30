Alameda County firefighter put on paid leave over racist tirade
A freeway collision near Stockton, California, escalated when an off-duty Alameda County firefighter went on a racist tirade, which was recorded and shared on TikTok. The firefighter, whose identity has not been publicly disclosed, approached the window and hurled racial slurs at the other driver, Vath Touch.
- Racist rant: In the video posted over the weekend, the firefighter, who was angry about Touch’s speed in the fast lane, called him a “dumbass Mexican” and “f*cking Filipino.” When accused of being racist, he denied it, saying, “I’m not f*cking racist. I’m a firefighter. You’re going to be late for your f*cking $10/hour job, b*tch.” Touch has since spoken out about the incident, noting that he has hired an injury lawyer for his lower back pain. “I’d like to say.. everybody gets respected not just browns, blacks, yellow, purple. It doesn’t matter. We all need to get respected. We’re living together,” he said.
- Fire department statement: On Monday, the Alameda County Fire Department Chief William McDonald confirmed the firefighter’s employment and stated that such behavior “does not align with the values and standards we uphold as an organization,” noting that they are taking immediate steps to improve sensitivity training for the department. The firefighter, who has been working with the department for about 20 years, has been placed on unpaid administrative leave while the incident is under investigation. The cause of the accident remains unclear.
Share this Article
Share this Article