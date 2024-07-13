AirAsia’s youthful-looking “first cabin crew” retires at 60
Nordin Razali, AirAsia’s “first cabin crew” who began working for the company 35 years ago, has retired at 60. His last flight was a 90-minute trip to Kuching, Malaysia.
The Malaysian airline uploaded a video of the staff celebrating Nordin’s retirement to TikTok on July 1. Nordin delivered a heartfelt speech to the passengers during his last flight, saying in part, “Thank you all for being part of this one-hour-and-30 minutes flight. It’s been an honor and a joy to serve you as your crew-in-charge. From the bottom of my 60-year-old heart, I wish you safe travels and happy landings for many more years to come.”
